Status Quo Ordered: SC Intervenes in Sonapur Demolitions, Calls for State Response

According to the petitioners, they have rights over the land through power of attorney, claiming their families have resided there since the 1920s, well before the establishment of protected tribal belts in the area. They have also been provided with utility facilities, ration cards, Aadhaar cards, and voting ID cards based on their residency. Despite this, the government has marked their residences with red stickers for demolition, in violation of the law, they submitted.