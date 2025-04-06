'Biryani' Outing Turns Fatal: One Killed, One Critical in Guwahati Road Mishap

A tragic road accident in the Balughat locality of Guwahati, along the National Highway, has left one person dead and another critically injured. The mishap occurred on Saturday evening when a speeding truck ran over a two-wheeler carrying two individuals.

The deceased has been identified as Dr. Amlan Hazarika, while the injured has been identified as advocate Aniruddha Dey Sarkar. According to sources, both were riding a scooter (registration number AS 01EB 6441) and were headed from Jalukbari towards Khanapara when the accident occurred.

Eyewitnesses report that the two-wheeler attempted to overtake a truck (registration number BR 24GD 9491) but slipped and came under the wheels of the heavy vehicle. The impact of the collision was devastating, leading to Dr. Hazarika’s instant death, while Aniruddha Dey Sarkar sustained serious injuries and was immediately rushed to a hospital. His condition remains critical.

It is learnt that the two had stepped out to eat 'biryani' when the tragic incident took place. The body of the deceased has been sent to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for post-mortem examination.

Local residents expressed strong resentment over the delayed arrival of police at the accident site. The road stretch, currently functioning as a one-way due to ongoing construction work, has turned into an accident hotspot. Locals allege that a lack of proper traffic management and unchecked speeding by vehicles have made the area increasingly dangerous.

An official statement from the city police is awaited.

