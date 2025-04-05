Guwahati: Green Bus Accident at Bhangagarh, Several Injured

A Green Bus traveling from Paltan Bazar to Ganeshguri met with a road accident at Bhangagarh due to overspeeding.

The bus was carrying around 40 passengers, of whom approximately 10 to 15 sustained minor to moderate injuries.

Following the incident, both the driver and the handyman fled the scene. The bus, bearing registration number AS 20 2574, has been left abandoned at the accident site. The city traffic police are investigating the matter.

