BIS Celebrates World Standards Day in Guwahati

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Guwahati, celebrated World Standards Day on Saturday at Ratnamouli Palace.
Biswaranjan Samal, IAS, Addl. Chief Secretary, Food & Public Distribution & Consumer Affairs Department, Parliamentary Affairs Department, Higher Education Department, Govt. of Assam graced the occasion as the Guest of Honour for the inaugural session.
Sabyasachi Dhar, Director and Head of BIS in Guwahati, while delivering the welcome address and programme objectives spoke on the importance of the theme- “Shared vision for a better world - Incorporating Sustainable Development Goal 3 (SDG 3)” and the role of BIS with regard to promotion & implementation of SDG 3 through standards.
The programme was followed by a session with the Standards Clubs (Schools & Colleges) under BIS, Guwahati to make them aware of the objectives of Sustainable Development Goal 3 - ensuring healthy lives. Hon’ble MP, Lok Sabha, Queen Oja graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. The MP stressed the importance of standards and encouraged policymakers, healthcare professionals, industry leaders, and communities must collaborate to ensure the integration of these benchmarks into healthcare systems and practices.
BIS, Guwahati felicitated 12 Manak Veers for their commitment and sincere contribution towards the promotion & implementation of Standards. On the occasion, prizes were distributed among the students for the winners of Extempore Speech & Poster Making competitions held in collaboration with NEAID as a precursor to WSD Celebrations-2023.