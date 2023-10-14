BIS Celebrates World Standards Day in Guwahati

The programme was followed by a session with the Standards Clubs (Schools & Colleges) under BIS, Guwahati to make them aware of the objectives of Sustainable Development Goal 3 - ensuring healthy lives. Hon’ble MP, Lok Sabha, Queen Oja graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. The MP stressed the importance of standards and encouraged policymakers, healthcare professionals, industry leaders, and communities must collaborate to ensure the integration of these benchmarks into healthcare systems and practices.