World Standards Day Celebrations Begin in Guwahati

“Bureau of Indian Standards, Government of India” is all set to celebrate World Standards Day (Manak Mahotsav) on October 14 (Friday).

As a run-up to the event, a Quality Walk was organized in association with NEAID, a local non-profit partner in Guwahati on Wednesday. The walk began from Geetanagar High School Field to BSF Camp, Geeta Mandir, covering a distance of 2 kms.

Around 100 volunteers participated in the event.

Dispur MLA Atul Bora graced the occasion and flagged off the event. Sabyasachi Dhar Head, BIS Guwahati welcomed him with a shawl. Meraj, Co-founder of NEAID was also present at the occasion.

Atul Bora during the inaugural speech said, “Citizens of the country should ensure procuring good quality products conforming to standards to avoid being cheated and future repentance.”

A water purifier was donated by the organizers viz BIS and NEAID to “Geeta Nagar High School” through Atul Bora which will help in providing pure water to the students as it is one of the goals under the “Sustainable Development Goals” Identified by the World Body.