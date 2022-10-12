World Standards Day Celebrations Begin in Guwahati

“Bureau of Indian Standards, Government of India” is all set to celebrate World Standards Day (Manak Mahotsav) on October 14 (Friday).
As a run-up to the event, a Quality Walk was organized in association with NEAID, a local non-profit partner in Guwahati on Wednesday. The walk began from Geetanagar High School Field to BSF Camp, Geeta Mandir, covering a distance of 2 kms.
Around 100 volunteers participated in the event.
Dispur MLA Atul Bora graced the occasion and flagged off the event. Sabyasachi Dhar Head, BIS Guwahati welcomed him with a shawl. Meraj, Co-founder of NEAID was also present at the occasion.
Atul Bora during the inaugural speech said, “Citizens of the country should ensure procuring good quality products conforming to standards to avoid being cheated and future repentance.”
A water purifier was donated by the organizers viz BIS and NEAID to “Geeta Nagar High School” through Atul Bora which will help in providing pure water to the students as it is one of the goals under the “Sustainable Development Goals” Identified by the World Body.
Sabyasachi Dhar Head BIS Guwahati informed that members of the IEC, ISO and ITU celebrate “World Standards Day”, every year on October 14 which is a means of paying tribute to the collaborative efforts of thousands of experts worldwide who develop the voluntary technical agreements that are published as “International Standards”.
Bureau of Indian Standards being the National Standards Body represents the national interests in the international standardization forum and hence celebrates the World Standards Day in India with the same objective in mind.
The theme of this year’s celebration is ‘Shared Vision for a better world’ which in short shows the way to achieve the above goals through mutual co-operation.
Standards play a major role in achieving sustainability by guiding us to use products which are recyclable, environment friendly, less energy consuming, safe and not harmful to our health. It reduces monopoly in the market by establishing a standard which if achieved ensures fitness for the purpose and creates a level playing field for all manufacturers big or small.