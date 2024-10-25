Bismoi Founding Editor Shashi Phukan Passes Away

The founding editor of Bismoi, a popular entertainment Assamese monthly magazine, Shashi Phukan passed away on Friday in Guwahati. Phukan was undergoing treatment at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) where he breathed his last aged 78.
Phukan was being treated at GMCH for various illnesses for the past two months. He was admitted there following directions from the Chief Minister of Assam, where he passed away today at around 10.30 pm.
As per reports, he suffered two strokes this evening which led to his health deteriorating further. He was first admitted to Hayat Hospital in Guwahati after suffering a head-injury suffered in a fall at his home. Later on, he was transferred to GMCH on the state government's behest.
During the pandemic, Phukan also tested positive for the Covid-19 virus. Lately, he contracted a chest infection which kept him hospitalised.
Bismoi, a beloved Assamese entertainment magazine, has been capturing readers’ imaginations since its first publication in 1968. Published by Bismoi Prakash from Guwahati, the magazine has featured works by acclaimed Assamese writers, including Baidurjya Baruah and Ranju Hazarika, who began sharing their novels and stories within its pages. The magazine was stopped following the death of Phukan's wife about two years ago.