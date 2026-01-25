The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Today launched a fleet of video vans at the Khanapara playground’s walking zone in Guwahati to collect public suggestions and opinions for its upcoming Assembly election manifesto.

Advertisment

As part of the initiative, 21 video vans were flagged off for the Guwahati zone, while a total of 75 such vehicles will be deployed across Assam. The remaining vans have been prepared and will be rolled out district-wise.

The outreach programme was inaugurated in the presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and state BJP president Dilip Saikia. BJP’s Assembly election in-charge Baijayant Jay Panda, along with Lok Sabha MP Pradan Baruah, was also present at the event.

Through these mobile video vans, the BJP aims to engage directly with citizens at the grassroots level and gather their feedback, suggestions and concerns.

Also Read: ‘Vote Theft in Assam': Akhil Gogoi Shares Video of BJP Leaders Manipulating Voter List