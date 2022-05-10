BJP Has Solved Most Issues Of Northeast In Last 6 Years: Amit Shah

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has solved most of the problems in the Northeast in the last six years, said Union home minister Amit Shah at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati on Tuesday.

The Union home minister was addressed a gathering at Kalakshetra ahead of departing at the end of his three-day visit of Assam. The event was organized on the occasion of completion of one year in office of the Himanta Biswa Sarma led state government.

Speaking at the event, Shah criticized the Congress party in strong words. He also highlighted how the ruling party has changed the scenery by ushering in development in the entire Northeast.

Shah said, “We have solved most of the issues plaguing the Northeastern region of the country. Very soon, all state capitals in the Northeast will have air-connectivity.”