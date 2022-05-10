BJP Has Solved Most Issues Of Northeast In Last 6 Years: Amit Shah

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has solved most of the problems in the Northeast in the last six years, said Union home minister Amit Shah at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati on Tuesday.
The Union home minister was addressed a gathering at Kalakshetra ahead of departing at the end of his three-day visit of Assam. The event was organized on the occasion of completion of one year in office of the Himanta Biswa Sarma led state government.
Speaking at the event, Shah criticized the Congress party in strong words. He also highlighted how the ruling party has changed the scenery by ushering in development in the entire Northeast.
Shah said, “We have solved most of the issues plaguing the Northeastern region of the country. Very soon, all state capitals in the Northeast will have air-connectivity.”
He said, “The Assam government has been working relentlessly to rid lands from illegal encroachers.”
The Union home minister also informed about the construction of a statue of Lachit Borphukan.
“A 250 feet tall statue of Lachit Borphukan, made of bronze is under construction and will be unveiled soon. The country needs to know more about life of Lachit Borphukan and take inspiration from it,” he said.
Speaking further, Shah said, “The differences between the states of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh regarding border issues will be resolved soon. We expect talks to wrap up by the end of August.”
Shah also mentioned that all border related issues will be solved before the end of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations.