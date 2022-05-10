Investigation Into Nagaland Civilian Killings Complete: Gen Manoj Pande

Chief of the army staff, General Manoj Pande on Tuesday said that investigation into the tragic civilian killings in Nagaland’s Mon has been completed.

The army chief said, “Investigation into the Mon incident has been completed. Report has been submitted and is under legal scrutiny.”

Gen Pande assured that action would be initiated against army personnel if they were found guilty based on the report of the investigation.

“If any personnel are found not following standard operating procedures and guidelines, action as per the due process of military law will be taken,” he said.