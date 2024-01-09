BJP National President JP Nadda lands in Guwahati, Accorded Warm Welcome by CM

The BJP national president JP Nadda landed in Guwahati on Tuesday night. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma along with the state leadership received the BJP president at the LGBI International Airport.
As per sources, the BJP national president will spend the night at the Koinadhara State Guest House and will visit Kamakhya Temple early on Wednesday morning.
Later, at 2 pm, Nadda will address party workers at the executive meeting of the state BJP unit. Reportedly, this is the first executive meeting of the Assam BJP this year and will be held at the Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra International Auditorium in Guwahati.
He would then take part in the Core Committee meeting to be held at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan.
Further, on January 11, the BJP National President will take part in the Election Committee at Amingaon. Later in the day, he will reportedly depart for Arunachal Pradesh.