JP Nadda to Arrive in Guwahati Today; Slated to Attend Assam BJP's Executive Meeting

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda who will visit Assam to attend the executive meeting of the party's state unit will arrive in Guwahati on Tuesday, reports said.
As per sources, JP Nadda is slated to arrive in Guwahati at 9 pm. He will spend the night at the Koinadhara State Guest House and will visit Kamakhya Temple early on Wednesday morning, sources added.
Later, at 2 pm, Nadda will address party workers at the executive meeting of the state BJP unit. Reportedly, this is the first executive meeting of the Assam BJP this year and will be held at the Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra International Auditorium in Guwahati.
He would then take part in the Core Committee meeting to be held at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan.
Further, on January 11, the BJP National President will take part in the Election Committee at Amingaon. Later in the day, he will reportedly depart for Arunachal Pradesh.
BJP has nine MPs from the state. Assam has 14 Lok Sabha seats with Congress having three MPS, AIUDF one and one seat represented by an independent candidate.