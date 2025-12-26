BJP National Working President Nitin Nabin Arrives in Guwahati; State Executive Meet Begins

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Working President Nitin Nabin arrived in Guwahati on Friday to a grand reception by party workers, marking the beginning of the party’s crucial two-day state executive meeting in Assam.

Nabin was warmly received by BJP cadres at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport in Borjhar. Following his arrival, a massive rally was taken out from the airport to Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra, with hundreds of party workers lining both sides of the route. The procession witnessed vibrant displays of Assam’s rich and diverse cultural heritage, with cultural performances staged at several points along the way.

The BJP leader was accompanied by Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia, ministers Pijush Hazarika, Bimal Bora, Jayanta Malla Baruah and Bhavesh Kalita, along with other senior leaders of the party.

The Assam BJP’s state executive meeting, along with several other key party meetings, is being held over two days, December 26 and 27, Working President Nitin Nabin.

Party sources said the executive meeting will focus on a comprehensive review of the prevailing political situation in Assam, an assessment of organisational strength, and detailed deliberations on electoral strategy. The BJP is also expected to prepare an initial roadmap for the 2026 Assam Legislative Assembly elections during the discussions.

Several senior national leaders are scheduled to attend the meeting, including BJP National Organisational General Secretary B.L. Santhosh; Assam BJP election in-charge and National Vice-President Baijayant Jay Panda; co-in-charge Sunil Sharma; BJP’s North East coordinator Dr Sambit Patra; state in-charge Harish Dwivedi; National Secretary Kamakhya Prasad Tasa; Rituraj Sharma; Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal; and Pabitra Margherita.

The two-day meeting will feature a special address by Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma and will be presided over by Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia. All MPs and MLAs from the state, office-bearers, executive members, and members of the National and State Councils are expected to participate.

Around 800 BJP workers from across Assam are taking part in the meeting, which began at 2.30 pm on December 26 and is scheduled to conclude at 2.30 pm on December 27.

On the final day, meetings of the state election management committee and the manifesto preparation committee will also be held. The day will conclude with a core committee meeting of the Assam BJP in the presence of National Working President Nitin Nabin, signalling the party’s formal push towards preparations for the 2026 Assembly elections.

