"BJP Not Out": Nayab Singh Saini Dedicates Haryana Win To Party Workers

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who is on a visit to Assam, dedicated the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) victory in the recent assembly elections to the party workers. In an address at the BJP Assam headquarters, Saini remarked, "BJP is not out in Haryana."
Ahead of his swearing-in as the Chief Minister of Haryana for another term after the BJP registered a big win in the state, Nayab Singh Saini arrived in Guwahati's revered Kamakhya Temple on Monday and prayed for a prosperous future for Haryana and its development.
He was then accompanied by Haryana Pradesh BJP President Mohan Lal Badoli to the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan, the Assam BJP state unit headquarters. Speaking there, Saini said, "The victory in Haryana is a victory of the BJP workers. After independence, the country got a world leader in Prime Minister Modi."
Praising his Assam counterpart, Saini said, "Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is working day and night to take Assam forward." He also praised the work of Haryana BJP organizational general secretary Phanindranath Sharma on the occasion.
Notably, Nayab Singh Saini is scheduled to be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Haryana on October 17. The ceremony will take place at 10 am at Dussehra Ground in Sector 5, Panchkula, and will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with senior BJP leaders and Chief Ministers from NDA-ruled states.
The new Haryana cabinet may feature key figures such as Anil Vij, Krishan Lal Midha, Shruti Chaudhary, Arvind Kumar Sharma, Vipul Goel, and Nikhil Madan.