Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini Offers Prayers at Kamakhya Temple

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, marking his first visit to the revered Kamakhya Temple since assuming office for the third time, paid homage and offered prayers at the temple on Monday.
Accompanied by his wife, Suman Saini, the Chief Minister prayed for a prosperous future for Haryana and its development.
After his visit, Saini expressed gratitude for the opportunity to worship at the temple, stating, “I am very fortunate that I received the opportunity to worship at the Maa Kamakhya temple today. I have prayed for the bright future of Haryana and that the state touches new heights of development.”
The Chief Minister emphasized that the newly elected government in Haryana is committed to representing the interests of the poor, farmers, women, and youth, vowing to enhance their lives.
“Under the leadership of PM Modi, we have developed Haryana equally without any discrimination in the last 10 years. We will take this development forward at a faster pace. We have also taken some resolutions in this election and will fulfil those resolutions so that the government lives up to the expectations of every person,” Saini stated.
Nayab Singh Saini is scheduled to be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Haryana on October 17. The ceremony will take place at 10 AM at Dussehra Ground in Sector 5, Panchkula, and will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with senior BJP leaders and Chief Ministers from NDA-ruled states.
Union Minister and former Chief Minister Manohar Lal announced that they have received confirmation from the Prime Minister regarding the oath-taking ceremony, stating, “We have received the nod of the Prime Minister that on October 17, in Panchkula, the Chief Minister and council of ministers will take oath.”
Within the party, there is strong confidence in Saini's leadership, as both PM Modi and Amit Shah have publicly endorsed him as the Chief Ministerial candidate during their rallies. Speculation continues regarding the Deputy Chief Minister position, with discussions about incorporating new faces into the cabinet, particularly following the electoral losses of eight out of ten ministers from the previous Saini government.
Notably, Shruti Chaudhary, the granddaughter of the late Bansi Lal, is expected to join the cabinet.
The oath-taking ceremony is anticipated to attract around 100,000 attendees, including Chief Ministers from BJP-ruled states, Union ministers, and senior party leaders.
The new Haryana cabinet may feature key figures such as Anil Vij, Krishan Lal Midha, Shruti Chaudhary, Arvind Kumar Sharma, Vipul Goel, and Nikhil Madan.
With 48 legislators in the 90-member Assembly, the BJP is poised to form its third successive government in Haryana. Additionally, three independent MLAs from Haryana—Devender Kadyan, Rajesh Joon, and Savitri Jindal—have extended their support to the BJP, while the Congress secured 37 seats in the recent elections.