BJP vs Congress : Rajiv Bhawan Turns Flashpoint Over AI Summit Row

A day after a controversial protest by the Indian Youth Congress at the India AI Impact Summit in Delhi, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) youth wings staged coordinated demonstrations across multiple cities.

In Guwahati, members of the BJP Yuva Morcha and Asom Yuva Parishad gathered in front of Rajiv Bhawan, holding placards and raising slogans condemning the Youth Congress for what they called “shameful acts” that embarrassed India on a global stage. Police deployed a significant contingent of paramilitary forces at the site.

The protesters shouted slogans labelling Congress as “Pakistan agents” and publicly denounced Rahul Gandhi, demanding a formal apology from the Congress leadership. The demonstration also burned effigies of Rahul Gandhi, as BJP youth leaders expressed their anger over the Delhi AI Summit incident.

The confrontation at Rajiv Bhawan quickly became tense, with Youth Congress members countering by burning posters bearing images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, calling them “accused of corruption and malpractice.” Reports also emerged of a Youth Congress member sitting on the ground in protest after his mobile phone was allegedly snatched by BJP supporters.

