AIUDF Walks Out of Assam Assembly, Stages Protest Over CM’s 'Miya' Remarks

The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) staged a walkout from the Assam Legislative Assembly on Tuesday after the Speaker rejected its adjournment motion concerning alleged provocative remarks made by the Chief Minister against the “Miya” Muslim community.

The party had moved the adjournment motion seeking a discussion on what it described as inciteful and inflammatory comments by the Chief Minister, as well as alleged atrocities against ‘Miya’ Muslims in Upper Assam. However, after the Speaker disallowed the motion, AIUDF legislators walked out of the House in protest.

Following the walkout, AIUDF MLAs staged a demonstration outside the Assembly premises, holding placards and banners. The party accused the Chief Minister of making provocative statements and alleged violations of human rights and breakdown of law and order in the state.

AIUDF leaders further alleged that attempts were being made to create communal tension between Hindus and Muslims ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections. The party demanded action against those responsible for alleged attacks on ‘Miya’ Muslims and called for the Chief Minister to be arrested under the National Security Act (NSA).

The AIUDF also urged the Gauhati High Court to take suo motu cognisance of the matter, seeking judicial intervention against those allegedly involved in the incidents.

Meanwhile, the second day of the final session of the 15th Assam Legislative Assembly is currently underway, with the proceedings beginning with the Question Hour.

