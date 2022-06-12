Guwahati News

BJP Youth Leader Run Over By Speeding Dumper In Guwahati

The deceased youth has been identified as Dhunumoni Barman. Officials informed that he was the treasurer at the Dispur unit of the BJP Yuva Morcha.
Pratidin Bureau

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) youth worker was killed in a tragic road accident on Saturday night at the Satgaon area in Guwahati.

According to reports, the accident took place as a speeding dumper could not see the approaching youth on his two-wheeler and hit him, killing him as a result.

Police said that the deceased youth leader had attended an executive meeting of the youth wing’s Dispur unit at Patharquary in Guwahati’s Narengi area last night.

He was returning from the meeting late at night on his Royal Enfield Bullet having registration numbers AS 01 EM 1887 to his home in Satgaon when the accident took place near St. Francis De Sales (SFS) School at around 12 am, said police.

Meanwhile, the driver of the dumper that caused the accident, reportedly fled the scene. He has not been identified yet and a search for him is on, informed police.

Officials also said two friends of the deceased were right behind him when the accident took place. They immediately rushed him to Mathgharia Gate hospital in a police vehicle.

However, Barman succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital.

