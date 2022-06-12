BJP Youth Leader Run Over By Speeding Dumper In Guwahati

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) youth worker was killed in a tragic road accident on Saturday night at the Satgaon area in Guwahati.

According to reports, the accident took place as a speeding dumper could not see the approaching youth on his two-wheeler and hit him, killing him as a result.

The deceased youth has been identified as Dhunumoni Barman. Officials informed that he was the treasurer at the Dispur unit of the BJP Yuva Morcha.

Police said that the deceased youth leader had attended an executive meeting of the youth wing’s Dispur unit at Patharquary in Guwahati’s Narengi area last night.