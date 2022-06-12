Assam: Counting Of Votes For KAAC Elections Underway

Counting of votes is underway for six stations of the Bokajan Vidhan Sabha constituency and the Socheng Dhenta constituency of Howraghat in the Karbi Anglong district of Assam from 8 am on Sunday.

The counting is taking place at Bokajan Higher Secondary School where votes will be counted for a total of seven constituencies having a voter count of 1,69,788.

Of the total number of voters, 85,834 are male, while 83,954 voters are female.

The seven constituencies for which counting is underway are Socheng Dhenta, Borjan, Sarupathar, Bokajan, Deopani, Nilip and Duar Bagori council.