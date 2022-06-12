Assam: Counting Of Votes For KAAC Elections Underway

Counting of votes is underway for six stations of the Bokajan Vidhan Sabha constituency and the Socheng Dhenta constituency of Howraghat in the Karbi Anglong district of Assam from 8 am on Sunday.
The counting is taking place at Bokajan Higher Secondary School where votes will be counted for a total of seven constituencies having a voter count of 1,69,788.
Of the total number of voters, 85,834 are male, while 83,954 voters are female.
The seven constituencies for which counting is underway are Socheng Dhenta, Borjan, Sarupathar, Bokajan, Deopani, Nilip and Duar Bagori council.
It may be noted that voting for the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) elections took place across 218 polling stations.
Of these, 74 were sensitive polling stations. Meanwhile, as many as 48 candidates stood in the elections from the seven constituencies.
Moreover, counting of votes for nine constituencies is also underway at Hamren government high school from 8 am today.
It is worth mentioning that the counting for the Bithung Rengthama constituency of current chief executive member (CEM) of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, Tuliram Ronghang will take place here.