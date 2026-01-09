“BJP’s Return Will Be Dangerous for Assam”: Ajit Kumar Bhuyan

The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) on Thursday held its 'Mahamilan' programme at the PWD Convention Centre in Dispur.

The event drew party workers, supporters and leaders from across Assam and was marked by sharp political messaging aimed primarily at the ruling BJP.

One of the key highlights of the programme was the formal induction of Ajit Kumar Bhuyan’s national political platform into the Assam Jatiya Parishad, signalling an attempt to strengthen opposition unity and broaden the party’s base.

Addressing the gathering, senior leader Rajen Gohain said that public support for the Assam Jatiya Parishad was steadily growing across the state. He challenged the BJP’s reliance on welfare schemes as a vote winning strategy, stating that beneficiaries would not blindly support the ruling party simply because they received government benefits.

“The BJP believes that people receiving benefits will automatically vote for them. That calculation is wrong. This time, beneficiaries themselves will not vote for the BJP,” Gohain said, urging voters to think beyond short-term gains.

He further warned against allowing the BJP to return to power, claiming it would be “dangerous” for Assam if the party continued to rule.

Gohain also made a striking claim that several individuals holding positions within the BJP were quietly working for the Assam Jatiya Parishad, even though they had not formally joined the party.

Expressing confidence in AJP’s future, he said the party would succeed because its intentions were “honest and rooted in the interests of the people.”

Taking the stage next, Ajit Bhuyan launched a direct attack on Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, dismissing the Chief Minister’s image as a powerful leader. “He calls himself powerful, but if the people of Assam unite, he will not be able to stand,” Bhuyan stated.

Bhuyan accused the Chief Minister of failing to learn from history and warned that arrogance of power often leads to political downfall. He also made a strong appeal to voters, particularly welfare beneficiaries, urging them to accept government assistance but not to compromise their independent thinking. “Take government money if it is your right, but do not sell your conscience,” he said.

In a notable political remark, Bhuyan said the Congress, despite its flaws, had been “far better” than the BJP, both in the past and at present.

Reflecting on past political developments, Bhuyan said that had opposition forces united earlier, the BJP would not have been in power today. He also advised the Congress not to behave like a “big brother” within the opposition space, stressing the need for mutual respect and genuine unity.

