BJYM President Exempted from Duties Amid 'Siren Gang' Probe

The President of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) of Guwahati has been officially exempted from his duties after he was found accused in the probe into the siren gang.
The accused BJYM president has been identified as Jyotirmoy Das.
As per reports, Das was one in the group which had installed sirens and red/blue beacon lights on vehicles and created a ruckus on the streets of Guwahati earlier this month.
Following a hit-and-run event on January 26, the Guwahati police launched a massive search for the siren gang that violated the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. An operation was conducted around the city based on the confession made by the hit-and-run accused Arin Kataki (20).
Reportedly, Jyotirmoy Das was one of the members in Arin Kakati's gang. His vehicle was also earlier seized by the police, reports added.
The BJYM leadership further stated that they would take necessary decisions once all allegations leveled against Das are resolved.
Notably, Das was given the charge of BJYM president on February 5, 2024.