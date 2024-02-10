Guwahati Police Crack Down on 'Siren Gang' After Hit-and-Run Incident

In a big breakthrough following the hit-and-run event, the Guwahati police launched a massive search for a siren gang that violated the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, by illegally installing siren and red/blue beacon lights on vehicles.
An operation was carried out around the city last night based on the confession made by the hit-and-run accused Arin Kataki (20), who was a member of the suspected siren gang and has since been granted bail by the court.
As stated by the police sources, the city police seized nine luxury cars owned by high-profile businessmen, contractors, CID official, etc, and a necessary legal follow-up action is underway into the matter.
Interestingly, all of the automobiles were driven by the owners' sons, who are studying at prominent colleges and universities in Guwahati.
The list has been shared below:
The city police have also confiscated two expensive cars owned by Pranjal Kataki, who is currently employed as an Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) in the Forest Resources and Survey Division, Santipur, Guwahati.
Notably, Arin Kataki is the son of Pranjal Kataki.
Meanwhile, three more youths have been detained by the police and are being interrogated at the Basistha police station.
Earlier, Basistha Police in Guwahati on Friday arrested Arin Kataki over a hit-and-run case that left one person dead. The incident had taken place last January 26 when the accused ran his speeding vehicle over the middle-aged man killing him on the spot.
A police statement on Friday mentioned that the victim namely Narabahdur Thapa, aged 54 years, succumbed to his injuries on the spot as he was left lying on the road unattended. The accident took place at around 8:30 pm on national highway-27 at the Nalapara sub locality, which falls under Basistha Police Station in Guwahati. At the time the unidentified vehicle managed to flee from the spot.
Following the accident, a case numbered 62/24 was registered under sections 279/304 (A) for negligent and rash driving at Basistha Police Station.
During the investigation, new penal sections were added including Section 201/304 of the IPC attempting to destroy evidence and culpable homicide not amounting to murder, the police said.