Guwahati Police Crack Down on 'Siren Gang' After Hit-and-Run Incident

A police statement on Friday mentioned that the victim namely Narabahdur Thapa, aged 54 years, succumbed to his injuries on the spot as he was left lying on the road unattended. The accident took place at around 8:30 pm on national highway-27 at the Nalapara sub locality, which falls under Basistha Police Station in Guwahati. At the time the unidentified vehicle managed to flee from the spot.