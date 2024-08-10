BL Santhosh-Chaired BJP NE Organizational Meet Begins In Guwahati

Bommarabettu Laxmijanardhana Santhosh landed in Guwahati on a two-day visit. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary is chairing an organizational meeting of representatives of the party's northeastern units.
The first meeting began on Saturday at Padma Bhawan, the BJP's Northeast headquarters situated in Guwahati's Uzan Bazar. It is being attended by state presidents, in-charges, and organizational general secretaries of the eight states of the Northeast.
Meanwhile, two more meetings are scheduled to take place today. The second meeting will be with state treasurers and assistant treasurers. The office secretaries of the eight states will be part of the third meeting to be held.
Moreover, BL Santhosh will chair another meeting with the media and social media wings of the BJP's eight northeastern state units on Sunday. The meetings will also see the presence of BJP Northeast state in-charge Sambit Patra along with assistant in-charge Rituraj Kishore Sinha.
Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma welcomed BL Santhosh upon his arrival at the Guwahati Airport. He took to X to share a video of his arrival.