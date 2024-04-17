Guwahati News

Blackmail, Death Threat Over News Piece Leaves Guwahati Youth Shaken

According to allegations levelled by a man named Parvis Ali, another individual named Krishanu Sharma had been blackmailing and extorting money from him.
A sensational incident unfolded in Guwahati's Commerce Point after a person received death threats from an individual, reports said.

According to allegations levelled by a man named Parvis Ali, another individual named Krishanu Sharma had been blackmailing and extorting money from him.

Reportedly, Krishanu Sharma had been demanding money in return of deleting a news from a portal. Parvis had transferred about Rs 28,000 via online mode to Krishanu. However, the entire amount was returned back to Parvis on April 16.

Later yesterday, Krishanu and his friends arrived at Commerce Point on Tuesday evening and engaged in a brawl with Parvis and his friends. Not only this, Krishanu also brandished his pistol and gave death threats to Parvis.

Right after this, the accused and his gang fled from the spot. The incident was reported to the police and an FIR has been lodged at the Chandmari Police Station against Krishanu and his gang.

Further, sources said that the pistol brandished by the accused bore a license of Nagaland.

