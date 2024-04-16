Firing Incident Targets Trucks Carrying Fuel on Manipur Highway

In a concerning turn of events, a firing incident occurred near a Kuki village in Manipur, raising tensions in the region once again. Miscreants unleashed gunfire at several trucks, including moving oil tanks, resulting in injuries to two drivers.
The incident transpired in Thallen Kuki village under Kaimai police station on Jiribam-Imphal National Highway in Manipur during the early hours of this morning. Reports indicate that while the trucks laden with petroleum oil, gas, and Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) were traversing the highway, a group of unidentified miscreants emerged from the jungle and opened fire on the vehicles. Consequently, one driver of the oil tank sustained a gunshot wound to the leg, and the vehicles suffered significant damage from bullet impacts.
Upon receiving distress calls, Manipur police, along with security forces, swiftly responded to the scene of the firing incident. They promptly rescued the injured individuals and transported them to the hospital for medical attention. Initial suspicions point towards the involvement of Kuki militants in the attack.
One of the injured drivers has been identified as Arjun Newar, a resident of Goreshwar in Assam and an employee of a tanker company. Newar was transporting ATF from Guwahati's Noonmati area in the tanker at the time of the attack.
In response to the escalating situation, the North East Petroleum Mazdoor Union has announced a ban on all types of fuel tankers operating in Manipur. They have urged authorities to investigate the incident and refrain from pressuring their members to transport fuel to Manipur until the situation stabilizes.
The union's declaration to the CGM (Operation) and the CGM (LPG) underscores the severity of the situation, urging a halt to the dispatch of oil and gas tankers to Manipur until normalcy is restored. Further details regarding the extent of damage and the number of individuals injured in the attack are awaited.