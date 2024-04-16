Firing Incident Targets Trucks Carrying Fuel on Manipur Highway

The incident transpired in Thallen Kuki village under Kaimai police station on Jiribam-Imphal National Highway in Manipur during the early hours of this morning. Reports indicate that while the trucks laden with petroleum oil, gas, and Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) were traversing the highway, a group of unidentified miscreants emerged from the jungle and opened fire on the vehicles. Consequently, one driver of the oil tank sustained a gunshot wound to the leg, and the vehicles suffered significant damage from bullet impacts.