Body Discovered at GMCH Emergency Belonged to Former Rehab Patient

In a shocking turn of events, Pompi Das, a young woman who had earlier undergone treatment for substance abuse at Shristi Wellness Rehabilitation Centre, was discovered dead outside the emergency ward of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Sunday (Aug 31).

Pompi had initially admitted to Shristi Wellness four years ago for rehabilitation. After treatment, she had left the centre and had been staying alone in a rented residence in Ulubari. Even though she sometimes visited the rehab centre for detoxification sessions, she was not completely cured from substance addiction. Her husband is still working at Shristi Wellness, and Pompi used to see him sometimes. Reports have confirmed that she had gone out of the rehab centre on Sunday morning before the incident.

According to hospital sources and eyewitness accounts, a young man arrived in his car carrying Pompi’s body, which he left on a trolley in front of GMCH’s emergency ward. Observant security personnel immediately pursued the vehicle, apprehending the man before he could flee. Witnesses reported that foam was seen coming out of Pompi’s mouth, raising further questions about the circumstances surrounding her death.

The suspect has been named as Imran Ali, who is currently under the custody of the police at Paltan Bazar Police Station. He was arrested by Bhangagarh police at the site, and an in-depth investigation is going on to ascertain the reasons behind death and what had happened leading to this unfortunate incident.

Authorities at Shristi Wellness Rehabilitation Centre have stated that they have no records related to Pompi’s treatment in recent months, as she had completed her therapy and left the centre a month ago.

Simultaneously, another shocking incident had taken place at GMCH this morning, when an ambulance driver was found taking drugs within the vehicle. While checking, the authorities recovered cigarette packets, packets of drugs, and containers within the ambulance. The driver confessed to taking drugs during duty hours, raising serious questions about the abuse of medical vehicles and public safety.

Police are now examining both cases closely, including Pompi’s death and the drug-related ambulance incident, as investigations continue.

