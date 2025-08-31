Subscribe

0

Guwahati Top Stories

Woman’s Body Dumped at GMCH Emergency, Youth Nabbed While Fleeing

A youth abandoned a young woman’s body at GMCH emergency in Guwahati. Security nabbed him while fleeing. Deceased identified as Pompi Das; accused as Imran Ali.

author-image
PratidinTime News Desk
New Update
new pt web 1

Woman’s Body Dumped at GMCH Emergency, Youth Nabbed While Fleeing

A horrifying incident rocked Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) when a youth arrived in his car carrying the body of a young woman and abandoned it in front of the emergency ward on Sunday (Aug 31).

According to reports, the man had transported the deceased from Islampur and, after unloading the body onto a trolley, attempted to flee the scene. However, alert security personnel immediately chased him down and managed to apprehend him before he could escape.

Witnesses revealed that foam was visibly coming out of the young woman’s mouth, intensifying suspicion surrounding the circumstances of her death.

The deceased has been identified as Pompi Das, while the youth has been identified as Imran Ali, who was driving the vehicle. He has since been detained by Bhangagarh police, and further investigation into the shocking incident is underway.

The accused youth, Imran Ali, has been taken to Paltan Bazar Police Station for further proceedings. Police officials from Paltan Bazar will now carry out a detailed investigation into the entire incident.

Also Read: Youth Arrested for Murdering Assam Woman; Victim Left Son at Home

Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Youth