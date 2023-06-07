Body Found Floating Under North Guwahati-Guwahati Bridge

The body of a man was found floating under the newly constructed North Guwahati-Guwahati Bridge, reports emerged on Wednesday.
The locals discovered the body on Tuesday night on the North Guwahati side under the bridge being constructed over the Brahmaputra River by SP Singla Constructions Private Limited, sources said.
The identity of the body is yet to be ascertained.
Meanwhile, a man with the surname Mazumdar misbehaved with two reporters who went to the spot to cover the news even after he was stopped by the locals. The reason behind his misbehaving with the reporters is not known yet.
It is alleged that the North Guwahati Police later arrived at the scene but, took a soft stance against the man.
The police are currently investigating the matter and efforts are on to ascertain the identity of the deceased.
Last month, the body of a 9-year-old boy was found floating on Beki river in Assam’s Baksa district. The deceased minor boy, identified as Taharul Sheikh, hailed from Safakamar village located under Barnagar subdivision. He had gone missing six days ago before his body was found while going to take bath in the river.
Sources said that his body was spotted floating on the river by locals who immediately informed authorities.
Soon after, local police arrived at the scene and recovered the body for post-mortem.