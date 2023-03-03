Body Found On Guwahati Club Flyover, Murder Suspected

Another shocking incident has been reported in Guwahati where the body of a youth was found on the flyover connecting Guwahati Club and Stadium Road, reports emerged on Friday.
As per the reports, the body of the youth was found lying on the sidewalk of the flyover under mysterious circumstance, last night.
Meanwhile, the identity of the youth has been established by the police to be Lutfur Rahman. Officials identified him to be a resident of Assam’s Goalpara.
Officials informed that the victim Lutfur Rahman had been reported missing for some time. Police suspect that someone murdered him and dumped the body on the flyover.
Prima facie, there were signs of assault and injuries on the body of the deceased, pointing towards murder, police said.
Meanwhile, Paltanbazar Police in Guwahati has taken up the case and initiated an investigation into it. The body has been sent for post mortem and further details will emerge after that.
Earlier last month, the body of a 20-year-old man was found in the backyard of his house in Bhawanipur in Guwahati's Noonmati. The deceased was identified as Gautam Gohain.According to information received, the body of the man was suspected to have been dumped in the backyard of his own house after murder.
The victim had been initially reported missing regarding which his family had filed a missing case at the Noonmati Police Station.
Following the incident, the police initiated an investigation in the matter. On tracking his mobile phone’s location it came to fore that his phone was active at Chandrapur after the murder.
In yet another incident of similar ilk, a body was recovered at Chandmari in Guwahati in November last year. Police recovered the body of Raju Chetry (35) from his own residence.
Officials suspected that the youth died due to excessive drinking. According to locals and police, the body was lying at his residence for some days before being recovered.