Body Found On Guwahati Club Flyover, Murder Suspected

Another shocking incident has been reported in Guwahati where the body of a youth was found on the flyover connecting Guwahati Club and Stadium Road, reports emerged on Friday.

As per the reports, the body of the youth was found lying on the sidewalk of the flyover under mysterious circumstance, last night.

Meanwhile, the identity of the youth has been established by the police to be Lutfur Rahman. Officials identified him to be a resident of Assam’s Goalpara.

Officials informed that the victim Lutfur Rahman had been reported missing for some time. Police suspect that someone murdered him and dumped the body on the flyover.

Prima facie, there were signs of assault and injuries on the body of the deceased, pointing towards murder, police said.

Meanwhile, Paltanbazar Police in Guwahati has taken up the case and initiated an investigation into it. The body has been sent for post mortem and further details will emerge after that.