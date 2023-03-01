Guwahati Twin Murder: Vehicle Used to Shift Bodies Sent for Forensic Report

The vehicle that was used to carry the bodies of Amarjyoti Dey and Shankari Dey, after they were murdered in Guwahati’s Noonmati has been sent for forensic reports.

On February 24, the machete used in the twin cold-blooded murder case in Noonmati area was sent for the forensic report. The Guwahati police retrieved the sharp machete from Bondajan beel during search operations launched on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the three accused persons Bondona Kalita, Arup Deka and Dhanti Deka, in the spine-chilling twin murder case are currently being interrogated at the Noonmati Police Station in the presence of ADCP Kalyan Pathak.

Search operations have also been conducted in Bondona’s residence at Bonda’s Ganesh Path.

Earlier in the day, the Noonmati Police shifted Bondona and two of her accomplices from the Pan Bazaar Police Station to the Noonmati Police Station.

Meanwhile, in a new revelation in the twin murder case, it has now come to the fore that main accused Bondona Kalita killed her husband Amarjyoti Dey, after he had killed his own mother Shankari Dey, the other victim in the case.

As per reports, this new angle in the Guwahati murder case was revealed by Nirmalya Dey, based on whose complaint, the investigation into the incident had been initiated by the police.