Body of Contractor Found in Chandmari Apartment, Police Suspect Murder

The Guwahati police on Friday reportedly recovered the blood-stained body of a man from his flat at Rohini Apartment in Chandmari.

The deceased has been identified as Biren Tamuly, a contractor associated with the Water Resources and Railway departments.

According to sources, the body was discovered lying in a pool of blood on the floor inside the residence. Household items were found scattered, raising strong suspicion of murder.

Police officials said that the deceased, a resident of Lakhimpur, lived in the flat alone. His wife, Gitanjali Tamuly, along with their daughter, is based in Bengaluru, while their son also stays in the city. Gitanjali reportedly left for Bengaluru three days ago, leaving Tamuly by himself in the Guwahati flat.

The gruesome discovery was first made by a young employee of Tamuly’s establishment, who entered the apartment and found the body. Following this, he informed the Chandmari police about the incident after which the police rushed to the spot along with CID officials, forensic experts, and fingerprint specialists. A dog squad was also pressed into service. DCP Amitabh Basumatary was present at the scene to oversee the investigation.

Police have confirmed that two individuals have been detained in connection with the case and are being interrogated at Chandmari Police Station. The detainees include Rupak Dey, a business associate who had dinner with the deceased on Thursday night, and one of Tamuli’s employees.

