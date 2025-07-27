6-Days After Disappearance, Woman’s Body Found Stuffed in Sack in Assam

In a deeply disturbing incident, the body of a woman who had been missing for six days was recovered in a sack from a roadside drain near her home in Assam’s Cachar district. The deceased, identified as Salima Begum, was a resident of Chandpur under the Borkhola police station limits.

According to family members, Salima had been sleeping alone in her small grocery shop adjacent to the house on the night of July 21. When she was found missing the next morning, her family immediately began a search. After failing to locate her, they lodged a missing person complaint at the local police station.

The mystery took a grim turn on Saturday when locals spotted a sack floating in a roadside drain near Salima's home. Upon opening it, they discovered a decomposed body inside, later confirmed to be that of the missing woman. Police were informed and a team from Borkhola Police Station arrived at the scene to recover the body.

The body was sent to Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) for post-mortem examination. Police have launched an investigation into the incident, though no arrests have been made so far.

Local residents suspect that Salima was sexually assaulted and murdered before her body was dumped in the drain. However, police have not yet confirmed the nature of the crime and are awaiting the results of the autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The shocking discovery has sparked outrage and fear among residents of the area, with many demanding swift action against the perpetrators. The incident has cast a spotlight on growing concerns over women’s safety in the region.

The district police have assured that a thorough probe is underway and that all angles—including sexual assault and premeditated murder—are being explored.

