Body of Dipsikha Hazarika Arrives in Guwahati

The body of Dipsikha Hazarika, who lost her life in Uttarakhand Avalanche, is bought to Guwahati on Sunday.

Several sports organization in Assam will pay their last tribute to Dipsikha at Nehru Stadium.

Following the tribute, her body will be taken to Adinggiri Baptist Church in Fatasil.

After performing last rites with religious norms, her funeral will be held at Adingiri Hill in Maligaon.

Meanwhile, Dipsikha’s father extends his gratitude towards Assam government for helping them to bring back her body.

He said, “I am proud of my daughter as she was the only one out of 11 girls selected.”