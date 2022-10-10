J&K: 2 LeT Terrorists Held Under PSA

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist associates, who were charged with reviving militancy, have been detained in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA). This was informed by the police on Sunday.

The detained terrorists have been identified as Ishfaq Majeed Dar alias Salahuddin and Waseem Ahmad Malik alias Osama.

Bandipora Police took to Twitter and said, “Two terrorist associates of #LeT namely Ishafq Majeed Dar R/o SK Bala & Waseem Ah. Malik R/o Rampora Bpr were detained under #PSA in Bandipora (sic).”

The officials said, “The terrorist detained under PSA namely Ishfaq Majeed Dar - alleged to be a hard-core Anti-National Element (ANE) - was in touch with terrorists in PoK and was given the task by his handlers across the border to mobilize the youth in Bandipora for recruiting them into the proscribed organization LeT.”