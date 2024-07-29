Body of Elderly Man Found in Guwahati Mosque

In a tragic incident, the body of a 73-year-old man was discovered inside the Idgah Masjid at Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Nagar in Guwahati’s Panjabari locality on Monday morning.
The deceased, identified as T. Zaman Ahmed, was found in the mosque's bathroom.
Reports indicate that the body was discovered by Ahmed's family members at around 11 am after they searched for him at the mosque.
According to eye-witnesses, the elderly man, who was fitted with a pacemaker, is suspected to have died from cardiac arrest.
The exact time Ahmed arrived at the mosque will be determined after reviewing CCTV footage.
Guwahati city police arrived at the scene, recovered the body in the presence of the family, and arranged for a post-mortem examination.