Body of Missing Boy from Guwahati found in Bonda

In a tragic incident, the body of the abducted ninth standard student of Maharishi Vidya Mandir School in Guwahati was recovered under mysterious circumstances in Bonda locality on Wednesday.

The deceased boy has been identified as Nitish Kumar.

The city police have detained one person in connection with the case, Avishesh Baruah, and are also searching for the other suspects who are allegedly responsible for the kidnapping.

Earlier, the kidnappers had demanded a ransom of Rs 60 lakh from the parents in return for releasing the boy.

