Guwahati: Another Chain Snatcher Injured in Police Firing at Narengi

Amid the rising cases of robbery and chain snatching incident, another chain snatcher was shot at leg while trying to escape from the clutches of the police in Guwahati’s Narengi area on Wednesday.
The injured chain snatcher has been identified as Amir Ali and currently receiving treatment at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).
Amir was arrested by Dispur Police in connection with the robbery and chain snatching incidents and during questioning the accused confessed that another person named Cintu Medhi was also involved in the robbery activities.
He further said that all the stolen items are hidden in a place in Narengi area, based on which the police accompanied him to the place to recover the items. However, after reaching the spot, Amir snatched a pistol from one of them and tried to escape during which the police resorted to fire at him leaving him injured, sources said,.
It has come to the fore that Amir Ali and Cintu Medhi are the same persons whose names popped up during the investigation related to the manager of Purabi Diary Ranjit Bora’s murder case, however, due to lack of evidences against them, the police had to release them.