Body of Transgender Found Stuffed Inside Sack in Guwahati, Murder Suspected

In a horrifying incident, a body of a transgender person was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Guwahati’s Chandmari locality on Saturday afternoon.
As per initial reports, the body was discovered inside a sack at a canal close to the Assam Engineering Institute hostel.
Following the recovery, a team of Chandmari police led by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Nandini Kakati reached the spot to investigate the incident.
Prima facie it has been suspected that miscreants have killed the transgender person in a planned manner and later dumped it inside a sack.
Meanwhile, a team of forensic and CID Assam has reached the site and sent the body for post-mortem.
The identity of the transgender person has not been ascertained.