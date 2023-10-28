BREAKING: Youth Found Dead In Guwahati's Uzan Bazar
The body of a youth was recovered in Guwahati's Uzan Bazar area on Saturday sending shockwaves in the locality.
As per reports, the body of the youth was recovered from an autorickshaw at Shivram Path in the Uzan Bazar area early today morning.
The deceased youth was identified as one Rupam Das, a resident of Beltol near Kharghuli area in Guwahati.
According to the information received, Rupam had been lodged at a rehabilitation centre for some time as he battled addiction.
For the past six months he had been stationed at the rehab centre, however, his mother had recently called him home during Durga Puja.
At around 4 pm, yesterday, Rupam had stepped out of his house, the mother informed. He did not return at night which troubled her.
Meanwhile, the family has cried for help alleging this to be a case of cold-blooded murder.
Further details are awaited.