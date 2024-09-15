Body of Young Man Found Inside Auto-Rickshaw in Guwahati

The body of a young man was found under mysterious circumstances inside an auto-rickshaw in Guwahati on Sunday. The discovery was made in the Katabari area, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Garchuk police.
The deceased was identified as Raja Ali, and it has been confirmed that the auto-rickshaw, bearing registration plate AS01CC5589, belonged to him.
The police arrived at the scene and initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Raja Ali’s death.
Earlier on September 14, an Assam forest department employee was discovered dead under mysterious circumstances inside an abandoned government quarters on the department's office premises in Kamrup district.
The deceased was identified as Rafiq Ali, a car driver employed with the Loharghat Forest Department.
According to reports, Rafiq was seen lying down by his colleagues earlier in the day. However, when his condition seemed alarming, his family was immediately informed. They rushed him to the Mirza Medical Center, where doctors declared him dead upon arrival.