Wife Confesses to Brutal Murder of Water Resource Official in Assam's Chabua

In a shocking development in the brutal murder of Water Resource Department official Madhurjya Baruah in Chabua, his wife, Prahelika Baruah, has allegedly confessed to her involvement in the crime. She, along with another individual, has been apprehended by the police, and both have reportedly admitted to the killing during questioning at the Chabua Police Station.
The chilling murder, which took place on September 10, has left the community in shock. Madhurjya Baruah, a native of Jerai Gaon in Chabua, was attacked and killed in his own home in the dead of night.
According to previous reports, a group of four men entered Baruah's house around 1:30 AM while he was asleep. The men then brutally attacked him with machetes and ground-leveling tools, inflicting severe injuries to his head. Baruah collapsed and died on the spot.
Police investigations revealed that Prahelika Baruah was involved in the plot along with the other accused, whose identity has not yet been disclosed. Both individuals were taken into custody and questioned overnight at Chabua Police Station, where they reportedly confessed to the crime.
Initially, reports suggested that the killers rang the doorbell around midnight. When Prahelika Baruah answered, the attackers entered the house, locked her and their seven-year-old child in a room, and then proceeded to murder Madhurjya Baruah in the dining hall. His body was later discovered in a pool of blood, with the machete used in the killing recovered by Dibrugarh Police at the scene.
A case was registered at the Dibrugarh Police Station, and the house was sealed for further investigations.
It may be mentioned that Madhurjya Baruah was described by neighbors as a man of respect and dignity, and his tragic death has deeply saddened the locality. As the investigation unfolds, more details are expected to emerge regarding the motive and full extent of the crime.