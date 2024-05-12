Guwahati News

Body of Youth Missing for Three Days Recovered in Guwahati's Chaygaon

According to sources, the deceased youth has been identified as Hemanta Kalita (35), the son of Uma Kalita.
Body of Youth Missing for Three Days Recovered in Guwahati's Chaygaon
Body of Youth Missing for Three Days Recovered in Guwahati's Chaygaon
Pratidin Time

The body of a youth who was missing for the past three days has been recovered from Guwahati's Chaygaon locality on Sunday.

The decomposed body was reportedly found lying on the roadside in Chaygaon's Tokoradia Mazpar.

According to sources, the deceased youth has been identified as Hemanta Kalita (35), the son of Uma Kalita. Hemanta was reportedly missing since May 9 (Thursday). Sources also said that his phone had been switched off for a few days.

The recovery of Hemanta's body has caused a stir in the area. Further, locals have alleged that the youth had been murdered.

Meanwhile, the Chaygaon police arrived at the incident site and recovered the body. An investigation has been initiated into the incident.

Body of Youth Missing for Three Days Recovered in Guwahati's Chaygaon
Guwahati: Fancy Bazar Murder Victim Identified
Guwahati police
body recovered

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
X
guwahati-news-breaking-latest>>guwahati-news-breaking-latest/body-of-youth-missing-for-three-days-recovered-in-guwahatis-chaygaon
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com