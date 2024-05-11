Guwahati: Fancy Bazar Murder Victim Identified

An unidentified dead body under mysterious circumstances was recovered from Guwahati's Fancy Bazar on Friday.
Upon investigations by the local police, the deceased was identified as Jayanta Hazarika hailing from Lakhimpur who was employed as a security guard in an apartment in Silpukhuri.
As per reports, the man was admitted to GMCH with a head injury prior to the incident, from where he went missing.
It may be noted that there were no parents at the time of admission to GMCH.
As the investigation unfolds, the circumstances leading to the individual's death remain shrouded in mystery.