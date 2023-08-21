Bol-Bom Devotee's Vehicle Overturns Near New Assembly Building In Guwahati

A tragic road accident occurred in Guwahati on Sunday night involving a vehicle carrying Bol-Bom devotees.
The vehicle lost control and toppled near Dispur's new assembly building. The devotees, who were on their way, suffered injuries as a result of the mishap.
Initial reports suggest that the driver may have been under the influence of alcohol, according to allegations from locals.
The incident spotlights the need for road safety measures and responsible driving, especially during gatherings and festivals.
Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.
Earlier on August 20, the nighttime witnessed of an inebriated youth thronging the streets of Guwahati after a speeding Honda City vehicle, struck by an on-duty police officer in Down Town, managed to escape the scene.
According to sources, the Traffic police conducted routine searches near Janata Bhawan. Pursued by police, the intoxicated youth with Honda City vehicle number AS-01-AK-9793, named Bhargava Deka, is now under Dispur police custody.