Drunken Youth Cause Chaos on Streets Of Guwahati

Nighttime sees influx of an inebriated youth thronging the streets of Guwahati, after a speeding Honda City vehicle, struck by an on-duty police officer in Down Town, managed to escape the scene.
According to sources, the Traffic police conducted routine searches near Janata Bhawan on Saturday night. Pursued by police, the intoxicated youth with Honda City vehicle number AS-01-AK-9793, named Bhargava Deka, is now under Dispur police custody.
The collision resulted in injuries to two Dispur traffic police personnel. The youth, who fled after the police intervention, had indulged in heavy drinking.
The incident highlights the potential dangers of drunk driving and ensuing collisions.
Earlier on August 18, a group of intoxicated youth allegedly tried to sexually assault a woman in Guwahati.
As per the initial reports, the incident took place in front of BK Tower in the Ganeshguri area of Guwahati.
The woman was coming on her two-wheeler when the group of youth intercepted her and started to misbehave with her.
Some of them also went on to vandalise the barricading and signboards of nearby business establishments under the influence of alcohol, witnesses mentioned.