Bollywood Star Kangana Ranaut Visits Kamakhya Temple

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut visited Kamakhya Temple atop the Nilachal Hills in Guwahati after the four-day long Ambubachi Mela comes to an end on June 26.

The actor arrived in Guwahati on Tuesday and spent the night at Kamakhya Devalaya and also performed yajna.

Meanwhile, fans gathered around her in the temple premises to click selfie with the star.

It may be mentioned that the main door of the temple was opened for VIP and VVIPs on Tuesday.

After the temple reopened on Monday, common people have been allowed to enter the temple to seek blessings from the Goddess.

The four-day long Ambubachi Mela which marks the annual menstruation of Maa Kamakhya started on June 22 and ends on June 26.