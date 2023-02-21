Bondona Kalita Falls Ill While Being Taken to Meghalaya

The prime accused of the cold-blooded murder Bondona Kalita suddenly fell ill while she was taken to Dawki in Meghalaya to search for the missing parts of her husband and mother-in-law’s body on Tuesday.

Due to this reason, she is being brought back to Guwahati for check up at Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

Earlier today, the accused was taken to Dawki in Meghalaya to search the missing parts of her husband and mother-in-law’s body.

The prime accused Bondona Kalita allegedly killed her husband Amarjyoti Dey and mother-in-law Shankari Dey with help from her lover and another accomplice. They cut the bodies into smaller pieces and stored them in a refrigerator before getting rid of the remains which they dumped in several parts of neighbouring state Meghalaya. The incident is thought to have taken place several months ago.

Later, the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) had sent Bondona Kalita, the prime accused of the Shraddha Walkar-like murder to four-day police remand.

While two of her accomplices namely Arup Deka and Dhanjit Deka were sent to seven-day police remand.

Guwahati Police on Monday produced the two accomplices Arup Deka and Dhanjit Deka before the court. They are currently under the custody of Noonmati Police Station.

On the other hand, during her interrogation, Bondona Kalita reportedly confessed that the two accomplices had lied on her behest and committed the murder.