Guwahati Murder Case: Prime Accused Sent to 4-Day Police Custody

The court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) has sent Bondona Kalita, the prime accused of the Shraddha Walkar-like murder in Guwahati to four-day police remand.
While two of her accomplices namely Arup Deka and Dhanjit Deka have been sent to seven-day police remand.
Guwahati Police on Monday produced the two accomplices Arup Deka and Dhanjit Deka before the court. They are currently under the custody of Noonmati Police Station.
On the other hand, during her interrogation, Bondona Kalita reportedly confessed that the two accomplices had lied on her behest and committed the murder.
It may be mentioned that Bondona Kalita is the prime accused who hatched the plot and killed her husband and mother-in-law with help of the two accomplices.
The trio murdered the mother-son duo, chopped their body into pieces and stuffed the parts in a refrigerator for three days before going on a spree disposing off the body parts in Meghalaya.
Addressing the media following the shocking incident that has grabbed headlines all over today, Guwahati Commissioner of Police Diganta Barah said that on August 29, a missing report of the mother-son duo was filed by Bondona Kalita and later again on November 21, the nephew of Shankari Dey (mother-in-law) had filed another complaint at the Noonmati Police Station.
“Bondona had lodged the complaint after meeting with the DIG (CID) who passed on the case to us for proper investigation,” said Diganta Barah adding, “After that we brought Bondona Kalita under the ambit of the probe.”
The Guwahati Commissioner of Police further said, “Amarjyoti and Bondona had married 12 years ago. The duo had married without the consent of their families. Amarjyoti’s lifestyle was different from Bondona. He had many female friends, which frequently led to arguments between the couple. This further led to a strain in their married life.”