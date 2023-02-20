Guwahati Murder Case: Prime Accused Sent to 4-Day Police Custody

The court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) has sent Bondona Kalita, the prime accused of the Shraddha Walkar-like murder in Guwahati to four-day police remand.

While two of her accomplices namely Arup Deka and Dhanjit Deka have been sent to seven-day police remand.

Guwahati Police on Monday produced the two accomplices Arup Deka and Dhanjit Deka before the court. They are currently under the custody of Noonmati Police Station.

On the other hand, during her interrogation, Bondona Kalita reportedly confessed that the two accomplices had lied on her behest and committed the murder.

It may be mentioned that Bondona Kalita is the prime accused who hatched the plot and killed her husband and mother-in-law with help of the two accomplices.

The trio murdered the mother-son duo, chopped their body into pieces and stuffed the parts in a refrigerator for three days before going on a spree disposing off the body parts in Meghalaya.