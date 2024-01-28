Boost to BJP in Assam; Several Prominent Leaders Join Party

In a major boost to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam ahead of the Lok Sabha polls 2024, several prominent leaders of the state formally joined the party on Sunday.
The BJP joining ceremony was held at the BJP State headquarters in Guwahati’s Basistha.
The prominent leaders who joined the BJP today are former Assam Youth Congress president Angkita Dutta, former Congress MLA from Khumtai constituency Bismita Gogoi, former president of All Assam Student Union (AASU) Dipanka Nath and former AASU vice-president Prakash Das including many others.
Other leaders of several parties including the Congress, AAP and Gana Shakti who joined the BJP today are Dilip Pal, Purushotam Doley, Milanjyoti Rai, Himan Barman, Jitumoni Bhuyan, Debajit Patir, Prashanta Hazarika, Manoranjan Nath, Phoni Pathak, Shyamal Narayan Deb and Miraj Hussain.
Several prominent leaders of the state including BJP State President Bhabesh Kalita, Assam cabinet ministers Jayanta Mallabaruah, Pijush Hazarika, MLAs Diganta Kalita and Manab Deka including many others were present at the event.