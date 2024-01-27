Probable Assam Leaders Who Are Likely to Join BJP

In what can be termed as a big political development, several prominent leaders of Assam are likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), sources informed.
According to reliable sources, the leaders who are likely to join the BJP are former Assam Youth Congress president Angkita Dutta and former Congress MLA from Khumtai constituency Bismita Gogoi.
Reports also said that former president of All Assam Student Union (AASU) Dipanka Nath and former AASU vice-president Prakash Das is also likely to join the BJP.
Reportedly, the BJP-joining ceremony is slated to be held on January 28 (Sunday).
Angkita, once the head of Assam's Youth Congress, faced expulsion from the party last year, following her allegations of sexual harassment against Indian Youth Congress president Srinivas B. V. Despite her suspension, Dutta remained hopeful that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ would provide her justice. However, Gandhi's convoy passed without granting her an audience.
On the other hand, former Congress leader Apurba Kumar Bhattacharjee is slated to join the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), an ally of the BJP, on January 29, sources revealed.