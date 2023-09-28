Boost to Water Transportation; Assam Govt Launches Several Inland Water Vessels

The ceremonial launching of the vessels is a testament to the Assam Inland Water Transport Project’s vision for a vibrant and sustainable transportation network across the inland waterways of the state.

The Government of Assam (GoA) with financial aid from the World Bank has taken up the Assam Inland Water Transport (AIWT) project to improve the quality of inland waterways transport by integrating high-quality passenger and vehicle ferry services in Brahmaputra and Barak rivers, to ensure a safe, sustainable and reliable mode of transport for myriads of commuters across the state.